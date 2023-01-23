PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 211 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 725 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 817.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 412.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $111.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $217.72.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.05. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.28.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

