PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,204 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

PWR opened at $146.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.91 and a 1-year high of $155.00. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.92.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

