PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $60,670,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after buying an additional 1,021,148 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 994,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,268,000 after buying an additional 496,851 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 583.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 516,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,284,000 after buying an additional 441,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 431.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,586,000 after buying an additional 423,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNT. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

Shares of LNT opened at $53.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.90. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $65.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

