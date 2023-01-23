PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 509 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,037 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 26,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 693.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,594,000 after buying an additional 212,131 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.63.

Shares of ACM opened at $86.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.32. AECOM has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $88.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 32.88%.

In other news, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $235,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,128.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $235,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,128.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $539,983.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,095,468.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,606 shares of company stock valued at $12,269,375 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

