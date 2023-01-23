Piper Sandler Trims United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Target Price to $36.00

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

UCBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of United Community Banks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of United Community Banks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $31.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.03. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCBI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,834 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth about $75,829,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,651,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,419,000 after purchasing an additional 672,434 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

