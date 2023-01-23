PlatonCoin (PLTC) Price Tops $0.93 on Major Exchanges

PlatonCoin (PLTC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One PlatonCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00004603 BTC on major exchanges. PlatonCoin has a market cap of $83.83 million and $4.54 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PlatonCoin has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.31 or 0.00411831 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,619.61 or 0.28907502 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.85 or 0.00593250 BTC.

PlatonCoin Profile

PlatonCoin’s launch date was January 30th, 2020. PlatonCoin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,139,350 coins. PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlatonCoin is platonfinance.com.

Buying and Selling PlatonCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Platon Finance is a blockchain digital ecosystem designed to represent a bridge for all the people and business owners so everybody could learn, understand, use and benefit from blockchain, a revolution of technology.”

