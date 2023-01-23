PlayDapp Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $124.98 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $124.98 million and approximately $17.70 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PlayDapp has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PlayDapp token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PlayDapp alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.39 or 0.00413455 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,695.89 or 0.29021494 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.66 or 0.00587981 BTC.

PlayDapp Token Profile

PlayDapp was first traded on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayDapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayDapp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.