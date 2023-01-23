Polen Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SITE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 186.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth $410,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth $309,000.

Shares of NYSE SITE traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.55. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.36 and a 52 week high of $191.65.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SITE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

