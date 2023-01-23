Polen Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,852 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Globant worth $45,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Globant by 852.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Globant by 1,729.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Globant in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Price Performance

Globant stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $164.60. 13,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,656. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.10. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51 and a beta of 1.40. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $154.40 and a fifty-two week high of $286.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $458.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.30 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 8.31%. On average, analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Globant from $219.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Globant from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.13.

Globant Profile

(Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.