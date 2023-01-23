Polen Capital Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO)

Polen Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Karooooo were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KARO. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Karooooo from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Karooooo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday.

Karooooo stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.73. 834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,349. Karooooo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $528.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.14.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

