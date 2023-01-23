Polen Capital Management LLC Has $1.49 Billion Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 827,285 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 4.2% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 1.96% of ServiceNow worth $1,492,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 55.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 300.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on ServiceNow to $496.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.77.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at $773,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total value of $2,671,746.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $12,630,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total value of $248,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,254 shares of company stock worth $6,485,054. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $444.14. The company had a trading volume of 179,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,873. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $398.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.83. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $621.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.72 billion, a PE ratio of 445.69, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

