Polen Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,711 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Dynatrace worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 145.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 793.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DT traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.24. The stock had a trading volume of 63,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,212. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $56.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.38.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $279.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.92 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.63.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

