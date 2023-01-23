Polen Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,449 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,242 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Alarm.com worth $11,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALRM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

ALRM traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.61. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.94 and a twelve month high of $78.99.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $216.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.63 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 10.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

