Polygon Price Tops $0.99 on Exchanges (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Polygon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00004338 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polygon has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Polygon has a market cap of $8.68 billion and approximately $427.60 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000336 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.01 or 0.00415691 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000119 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,669.11 or 0.29178462 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.96 or 0.00594847 BTC.
About Polygon
Polygon’s launch date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Polygon
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using US dollars.
