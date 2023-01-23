Polymath Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last Week (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Polymath token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000771 BTC on popular exchanges. Polymath has a market capitalization of $162.25 million and $2.51 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polymath has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.32 or 0.00388007 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00015230 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001143 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017949 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.17982879 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $2,227,943.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars.

