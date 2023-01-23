PotCoin Trading 124% Higher Over Last 7 Days (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 124% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $975,127.50 and approximately $9.65 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00388242 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00030293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00015204 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004621 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017949 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000772 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000393 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.