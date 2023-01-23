PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Raised to $130.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.23% from the company’s current price.

PPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.55.

PPG Industries Price Performance

NYSE:PPG traded down $0.70 on Monday, reaching $130.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,788,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,974. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $159.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.95%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 4.9% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

