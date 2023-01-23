Premier Fund Managers Ltd Acquires 35,000 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Universal Health Services accounts for about 2.5% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.50% of Universal Health Services worth $33,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after acquiring an additional 113,259 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UHS opened at $149.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.56 and a 200 day moving average of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.28.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UHS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

