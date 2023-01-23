Premier Fund Managers Ltd Acquires 51,000 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 540,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group comprises approximately 2.7% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $36,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $932,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 11,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in CBRE Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 46,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $84.93 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $106.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.11). CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. On average, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CBRE Group

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.