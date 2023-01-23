Premier Fund Managers Ltd Acquires Shares of 16,247 Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.17% of Kura Sushi USA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 279.6% during the second quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 21,963 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 72,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 47.5% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 22.1% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 60,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 11,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

KRUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of KRUS opened at $57.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.93. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $96.60.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $39.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

