Premier Fund Managers Ltd Grows Stock Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 650,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Bancshares accounts for 3.2% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.71% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $43,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,284,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,912,000 after acquiring an additional 570,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,805,000 after acquiring an additional 244,440 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,337,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,903,000 after buying an additional 480,756 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,213,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,416,000 after buying an additional 63,385 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,473,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,899,000 after buying an additional 22,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Hovde Group upped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.89.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of PB stock opened at $73.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.93.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $295.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.27 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 43.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.



