Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $1.55 Million Stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lowered its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,238 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Upwork were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Upwork during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Upwork by 210.2% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 497,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after purchasing an additional 337,045 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Upwork by 4,820.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in Upwork by 66.1% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 161,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Upwork during the second quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $12.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.00. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Upwork had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.36 million. Equities analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 8,467 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $102,112.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 876,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,924.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 8,467 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $102,112.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 876,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,567,924.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 16,372 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $197,446.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,033 shares of company stock valued at $741,714 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.82.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

