Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $21.10 Million Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 170.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories International comprises approximately 1.6% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.22% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $21,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.38.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $244.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.53 and its 200 day moving average is $218.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.36 and a fifty-two week high of $349.84.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $989.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $1,437,218.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,077 shares of company stock worth $2,334,821. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.