Premier Fund Managers Ltd Increases Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,800 shares during the period. Raymond James accounts for approximately 3.9% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of Raymond James worth $51,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 2.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 23.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 474.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 4.0% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 41.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RJF stock opened at $113.68 on Monday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $126.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.64.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.07%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.14.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

