Premier Fund Managers Ltd Invests $2.36 Million in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $222.70 on Monday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $287.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 76.66% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $634.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Northland Securities upgraded Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Susquehanna downgraded Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $310.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.35.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total transaction of $4,014,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 201,128 shares of company stock worth $63,385,815. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

