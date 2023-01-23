Premier Fund Managers Ltd Purchases 50,000 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.09.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $31.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 103.66%.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $290,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,155,623.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

