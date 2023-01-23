Premier Fund Managers Ltd Reduces Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $412,663,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Mosaic by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,045,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,551,000 after purchasing an additional 412,104 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Mosaic by 910.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Mosaic by 14.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,062,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,853,000 after purchasing an additional 522,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mosaic by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,862,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,353,000 after purchasing an additional 68,120 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE:MOS opened at $48.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.20. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($0.30). Mosaic had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.63.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

