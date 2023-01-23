Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 12,582 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lowered its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,582 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.06% of Sprout Social worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,160,000 after acquiring an additional 93,793 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 15.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,388,000 after acquiring an additional 363,381 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,827,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41,061 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 13.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,392,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,890,000 after acquiring an additional 168,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 18.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,592,000 after acquiring an additional 198,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.11.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $60.07 on Monday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $85.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.09.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 33.90% and a negative net margin of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $65.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.99 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,448,876.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,638.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,448,876.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,638.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $281,008.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 293,375 shares in the company, valued at $14,721,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,330 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

