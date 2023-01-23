Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 15,657 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd cut its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,657 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,330,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,835,000 after buying an additional 23,604 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on KNSL. Compass Point upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 4.3 %

KNSL stock opened at $264.47 on Monday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.05 and a twelve month high of $334.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $283.90 and a 200 day moving average of $275.53.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $216.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.02 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 18.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total value of $231,990.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total transaction of $231,990.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total value of $1,110,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,441 shares in the company, valued at $99,410,947.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading

