Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Stock Holdings Lowered by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,747,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,865 shares during the quarter. Premier accounts for approximately 2.9% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 4.87% of Premier worth $195,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Premier during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Premier by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PINC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Premier from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Premier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Premier to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

Premier Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ PINC traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $33.81. The stock had a trading volume of 24,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,598. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.82 and a 1 year high of $38.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.32.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Premier had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $313.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

