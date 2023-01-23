Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Short Interest Update

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Price Performance

GENY stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.31. 1,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.38. Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $54.24.

Institutional Trading of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $202,000.

