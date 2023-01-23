Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Trading 5.6% Higher

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) traded up 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.76 and last traded at $4.75. 7,148 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 53,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Procaps Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88.

Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Procaps Group had a negative return on equity of 243.60% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procaps Group S.A. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Procaps Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Procaps Group during the third quarter worth $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procaps Group during the second quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procaps Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 13,908 shares in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

