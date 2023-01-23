Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Trading 5.6% Higher

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) traded up 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.76 and last traded at $4.75. 7,148 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 53,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.
Procaps Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88.
Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Procaps Group had a negative return on equity of 243.60% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procaps Group S.A. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Procaps Group
Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Procaps Group (PROC)
- Tractor Supply Company Shares Could be Headed to New Highs
- Is Canadian Solar Too Hot to Handle?
- UiPath is the Blue-Collar AI Platform to Watch in 2023
- CVS Health is Growing into an Integrated Healthcare Organization
- NVIDIA Outlook Improving: Watchlist Candidate for 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Procaps Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procaps Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.