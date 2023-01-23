Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Raised to $128.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $128.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.53% from the stock’s previous close.

PLD has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Prologis to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.89.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.07. 3,011,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,096,733. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. Prologis has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,683,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,924,652,000 after buying an additional 432,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,679,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,587,402,000 after acquiring an additional 710,141 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,120 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Prologis by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,522,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,069,056,000 after purchasing an additional 999,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

