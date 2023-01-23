Prom Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $86.79 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Prom has a market cap of $86.79 million and approximately $4.89 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Prom has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.76 or 0.00020876 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009997 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00054139 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00030233 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00018018 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004364 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00223980 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000109 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.75972327 USD and is up 3.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $4,694,558.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

