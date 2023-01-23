Prom Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $87.79 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Prom token can now be bought for about $4.81 or 0.00021184 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $87.79 million and $4.65 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00058711 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00030074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017965 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004364 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00226123 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002880 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.58236493 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $2,283,443.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

