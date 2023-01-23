Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 1,006,165 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,580,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006,165 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $186,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 24,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.69. 1,896,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,916,678. The firm has a market cap of $141.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.75. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,293,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,556,319.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 596,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,722,444.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 652,437 shares of company stock worth $51,766,622 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab



The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Articles

