Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 577,971 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,241,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577,971 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Citigroup worth $176,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in Citigroup by 169.0% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.83. 5,087,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,701,758. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.94 and a 200 day moving average of $47.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.42.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

