Prudential Financial Inc. Has $315.51 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,844,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 236,204 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $315,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 29,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $44.83. 4,461,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,640,514. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.