Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,552,438 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 34,332 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.20% of ConocoPhillips worth $261,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 146.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.29.

COP traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,615,002. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $153.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.07. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

