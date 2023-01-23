Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,577,611 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 238,297 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.8% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.14% of Visa worth $458,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at $1,496,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $225.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,565,722. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $425.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.35.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.75%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.07.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

