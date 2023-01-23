Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 318,237 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,237 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Eli Lilly and worth $299,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 185,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,916,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth about $423,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.11.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $344.48. 692,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $375.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.77, for a total transaction of $485,996.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,222,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,549,210,629.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.77, for a total value of $485,996.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,222,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,549,210,629.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,141 shares of company stock valued at $44,151,279. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

