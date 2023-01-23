Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 420,148 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,418,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420,148 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.6% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $380,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at $71,158,012.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at $71,158,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 700,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,165,809 shares of company stock valued at $118,007,120. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,229,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,608,021. The company has a market cap of $279.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.33 and a 200 day moving average of $97.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRK. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.