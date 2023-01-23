Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 4,310 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 763,832 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.16% of Adobe worth $210,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $412.81.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,861 shares of company stock worth $9,059,395. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $8.86 on Monday, reaching $365.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $540.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $337.16 and its 200-day moving average is $347.87.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

