Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 704,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 392,646 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $150,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 19,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $228.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,824. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.76. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $285.76.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.