PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) vs. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Head-To-Head Survey

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating) and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk N/A N/A N/A Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 8.07% 4.24% 0.20%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk $7.87 billion 3.90 $1.96 billion N/A N/A Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group $54.12 billion 1.67 $10.06 billion $0.38 19.26

This table compares PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 0 0 1 1 3.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group beats PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk engages in providing general banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate; Commercial; Retail; Treasury & Markets; Head Office; Subsidiaries-Insurance; and Other Subsidiary. The Corporate segment includes loans, deposits, and other transactions by corporate customers. The Commercial segment consists of loans, deposits, and other transactions by medium scale commercial and business banking customers. The Retail segment comprises of loans granted to business entities or individuals with micro-scale to small; and products or other services such as deposits, payment transactions, and other transactions belonging to micro and small customers. The Treasury & Markets segment offers treasury activities of the bank including foreign exchange, money market, and fixed income; and international banking, capital markets, and supervision of the foreign office. The Head Office segment manages the assets and liabilities of the group other than those managed by other operating segments. The Subsidiaries-Insurance segment covers all transactions conducted by subsidiaries engaged in life insurance, health insurance, and general insuran

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments. The company offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers. It also provides M&As and real estate-related services; digital-based financial services; credit cards; and trust banking and securities products and services, as well as engages in the lending, fund settlement, and foreign exchange businesses. In addition, it offers corporate, investment, and transaction banking services for large corporate and financial institutions; asset management and administration services for corporations and pension funds; loans, deposits, fund transfers, and investments services for retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, as well as corporate customers; fixed income instruments, currencies, equities, and other investment products; originates and distributes of financial products; and provides treasury services. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

