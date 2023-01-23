Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Shares Up 8.3%

Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) shot up 8.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50. 77,751 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 367,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRPL. Craig Hallum upgraded Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Monday, January 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Purple Innovation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Purple Innovation Stock Up 10.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $514.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $143.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.57 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 22.09% and a negative net margin of 6.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRPL. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 51.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

