PYA Waltman Capital LLC Buys 837 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 137.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 76.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,267,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,267,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total value of $2,570,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $46,197,194.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,969 shares of company stock worth $11,503,468 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of TRV traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $186.36. The stock had a trading volume of 429,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,836. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.53.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

