PYA Waltman Capital LLC Has $352,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 179.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,615 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after acquiring an additional 315,700 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.0% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,040,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $877,886,000 after acquiring an additional 311,513 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after acquiring an additional 264,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 744,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $314,893,000 after purchasing an additional 231,531 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $469.56.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

About Lockheed Martin

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $444.67. 489,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,827. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $475.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $443.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $365.34 and a 12 month high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28.

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.