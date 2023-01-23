PYA Waltman Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Nomad Foods makes up about 1.2% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 57.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $17.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.15. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $26.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.89. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $765.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOMD. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Nomad Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

