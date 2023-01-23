PYA Waltman Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Mortgage Trust makes up 3.3% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. PYA Waltman Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $5,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,940,000 after purchasing an additional 64,264 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 34.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 35,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $367,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 106.2% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 56,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 28,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BXMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BXMT stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,258. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.27. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 100.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $54,095.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,962,922.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $27,363.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,675.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $54,095.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,962,922.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,753 shares of company stock valued at $112,544 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Featured Articles

